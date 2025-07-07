Anyone noticed that it's kind of been a rough go for drummers lately? Now, Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has announced his departure from the band after 27 years.

Cameron announced the news via Pearl Jam's official Instagram account, writing, "Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed [Vedder], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

The band shared a message of their own in the caption, adding, "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

As aforementioned, the drummer first rose to acclaim when he started playing for Soundgarden in 1986 after joining Daniel House — a former bandmate in local San Diego, CA-based instrumental band feeDBack — in Skin Yard for almost a year. A year following Soundgarden's initial breakup in 1997, Pearl Jam invited Cameron to play with them. When Soundgarden reunited in 2010, he was simultaneously a member of both bands until Chris Cornell's death in 2017.