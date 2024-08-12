Wale has announced plans to play Canada on a fall tour of North America.

In September, October and November, the artist will travel the continent on the 32-date Every Blue Moon Tour.

The trek will see the D.C. MC celebrating the 15th anniversary of his 2009 debut Attention Deficit with back catalogue classics, as well as new material from a forthcoming eighth album, due out this fall via Def Jam Recordings.

Two stops on the tour come in Canada. Wale will first play Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on October 8, ahead of a West Coast date at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 18.

Find Wale's complete 2024 itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public August 16 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation, following artist presales beginning August 13.

Wale's forthcoming new album will follow 2021's Folarin II.

Wale 2024 Tour Dates:

09/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

09/20 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

09/23 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

09/25 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

09/27 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

09/28 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

09/29 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10/01 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/03 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/04 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/05 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/07 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

10/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/10 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

10/11 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

10/14 Denver, CO - Summit

10/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/19 Seattle WA - Neptune Theatre

10/20 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/23 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/26 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10/27 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/29 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

10/31 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

11/01 Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

11/02 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

11/05 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

11/06 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

11/07 Birmingham, AL - Iron City