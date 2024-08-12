Wale has announced plans to play Canada on a fall tour of North America.
In September, October and November, the artist will travel the continent on the 32-date Every Blue Moon Tour.
The trek will see the D.C. MC celebrating the 15th anniversary of his 2009 debut Attention Deficit with back catalogue classics, as well as new material from a forthcoming eighth album, due out this fall via Def Jam Recordings.
Two stops on the tour come in Canada. Wale will first play Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on October 8, ahead of a West Coast date at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 18.
Find Wale's complete 2024 itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public August 16 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation, following artist presales beginning August 13.
Wale's forthcoming new album will follow 2021's Folarin II.
Wale 2024 Tour Dates:
09/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
09/20 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
09/23 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
09/25 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
09/27 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
09/28 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
09/29 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
10/01 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10/03 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
10/04 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
10/05 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/07 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
10/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/10 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
10/11 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
10/14 Denver, CO - Summit
10/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/19 Seattle WA - Neptune Theatre
10/20 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/23 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
10/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/26 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
10/27 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/29 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
10/31 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
11/01 Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
11/02 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
11/05 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans
11/06 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall
11/07 Birmingham, AL - Iron City