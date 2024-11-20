Legendary folk singer Vashti Bunyan has announced a 20th anniversary expanded edition of her sophomore record Lookaftering, which arrived 35 years after her deeply influencing debut Another Diamond Day. The new edition is arriving February 7, 2025, via DiCristina Stair Builders.

Bunyan recorded Lookaftering with producer Max Richter and it featured contributions from modern disciples of Bunyan's music like Joanna Newsom and Devendra Banhart.

The 20th anniversary expanded edition of Lookaftering is coming out in celebration of Bunyan's 80th birthday, and it includes a bonus disc of alternate versions, home-recorded demos and tracks recorded live at a 2006 show in Los Angeles.

The expanded edition's accompanying booklet includes photos, liner notes from the musicians involved and paintings from Bunyan's daughter Whyn Lewis.

In a statement about the reissue, Bunyan said: "The beautiful photograph of Max in the studio playing wine glasses with his young daughter's violin bow, brings it all back to me — how very fortunate I have been."

Check out the reissue's tracklist, plus Bunyan's original 2001 "If I Were" demo below.



Lookaftering 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition:

1. Lately

2. Here Before

3. Wayward

4. Hidden

5. Against the Sky

6. Turning Backs

7. If I Were

8. Same but Different

9. Brother

10. Feet of Clay

11. Wayward Hum

12. Lately (live, 2006)

13. Here Before (demo, 2005)

14. Wayward (alternative take, 2005)

15. Hidden (demo, 2002)

16. Against the Sky (demo, 2004)

17. Turning Backs (demo, 2003)

18. If I Were (demo, 2001)

19. Same but Different. (demo, 2005)

20. Brother (demo, 2002)

21. Feet of Clay (demo, 2002)