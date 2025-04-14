To put it bluntly, April 20th is fast approaching. It actually falls on Easter Sunday this year, so if you need a little something extra to take the edge off after the annual egg hunt, don't worry: not only are Pizza Pizza's Pre-Rolls back for the occasion, but the Canadian pizza franchise has teamed up with Toronto jam band Zuffalo for Dope Jams — an album that extends Pizza Pizza's iconic jingle into 40-plus minutes of dank psychedelia.

Last year, the chain introduced its Pre-Rolls in three flavours — Pepperoni, Veggie and Pineapple Express, obviously — to celebrate 4/20, and the joint-shaped pizza rolls return from today through the highest of the high holidays. Although they contain zero percent cannabis, they are 100 percent delicious (and baked to perfection).

And what better way to enjoy the mind-body, multi-sensory experience of a Pizza Pre-Roll than listening to the perfect stoner soundtrack? Enter: Zuffalo, the local quartet of Kim Manning, Mikey Vukovich, David Celia and Eric Vanier, who puff-puff-pass the time performing "guitar-driven, uplifting psychedelic rock with folk- and pop-based melodies and harmonies," as per their Bandcamp bio. Prior to Dope Jams, they had released two studio LPs: 2018's self-titled, and 2021's Birdbrain.

Across these five tracks, Zuffalo are evidently under the influence — of psych savants of past and present, of course. Album opener "Chronic Mnemonic" is led by twinkling squiggles of keys and bass, while "Slow Low Dough Flow" is as in the ooey-gooey groove pocket as its title suggests. Check out the full Pizza Pizza Dope Jams album below.





