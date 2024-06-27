Toronto's SummerWorks Announces 2024 Performance Festival: 'Survival Mode'

Organizers behind Toronto's SummerWorks — Canada's premier curated live performance festival — have announced its 2024 edition, running from August 1 to 11 at venues across the city.

The theme for this year's festival is Survival Mode, with over 100 local, national and international artists engaging with this idea in 40-plus projects across four streams of programming: SummerWorks Presentations (fully developed new works), SummerWorks Lab (an incubator for works in process), SummerWorks Public Works (a free performance series in outdoor spaces), and SummerWorks Exchange (a space for diverse communities to discuss artmaking practices).

"After receiving and reviewing hundreds of artistic proposals from across Canada, it was abundantly clear that 'survival' was a significant thread weaving through so many of our creative communities," SummerWorks Artistic Director Michael Caldwell and Managing Director Morgan Norwich said in a press release.

With over 40 events and activities, all curated and designed around the idea of gathering in community as a survival response, this year's festival offers you a moment to pause, reflect and witness dynamic live performances by independent artists from across Canada, and around the world.

The 2024 festival also introduces two new initiatives with SummerBreak — a full day of free performances and workshops focused on rest and reflection — and Union Summer, a new partnership with Union Station to mount live performances outside of the terminal building on Front Street West every Wednesday between June 26 and August 21. Performances span across disciplines, from live music to dance to clowning.

Ticketed performances go on sale July 11. For more information, visit the SummerWorks website.