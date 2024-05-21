Toronto's Respire Announce New Album 'Hiraeth,' Share "Distant Light of Belonging"

Exclaim! New Faves alumni Respire have announced a new album, led by the single "Distant Light of Belonging."

Hiraeth — the follow-up to 2020's Black Line — arrives July 26 through Dine Alone Records.

"The album serves as a tribute to those who have uprooted their lives and their families in search of hope and a better future," the Toronto-based hardcore collective said in a statement. "It also serves as a cautionary tale to those who remain complacent, falsely secure in the privileges of their illusory societal positions."

They continued, "Hiraeth is a manifesto of the immigrant experience; a call for all of us to embrace our shared humanity, awaken to the fragility of our existence, and confront the crises we face collectively before it's too late."

Listen to the anthemic "Distant Light of Belonging" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Hiraeth:

1. Keening

2. The Match, Consumed

3. Distant Light of Belonging

4. First Snow

5. Home of Ash

6. Voiceless; Nameless

7. The Sun Sets Without Us

8. We Grow Like Trees in Rooms of Borrowed Light

9. Do the Birds Still Sing?

10. Farewell (in Standard)

Pre-order Hiraeth.