After opening the season last month with an Allan Gardens greenhouse party, Toronto DIY music and arts festival Long Winter has returned with plans for its December programming, taking place tomorrow evening (December 20).

Kicking off at 8 p.m. and running until late, the PWYC, all-ages event will see performances and art by Animal Party, Kleener, Semiah, Spirit Desire, Mad Holl, Shannon Taylor-Jones, Nader Soliman and more.

This month's edition is being held at the Bridge on the fourth floor of 379 Adelaide Street West, home of UKAI Projects.

Tickets will only be available at the door. See more information here, and check out the event poster by Pegah Peivandi below.