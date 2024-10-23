It's been 25 years since scuzzy Toronto rockers Tijuana Bibles first picked up their guitars, and the band is celebrating with a greatest hits album called Undefeated: The Best of Bad News. The album's release is being heralded with a series of shows, kicking off with a release party at Toronto's Baby G on Halloween night.

The band retired in 2007 after three full-length albums, one 10-inch mini album, numerous 7-inch singles and five European tours. Undefeated celebrates their long and varied history, ratcheting up the intensity with songs like "Mexican Courage" and "Gorilla Stomp" and slowing things down with softer instrumental numbers like "Haji" and "Sleep Mask," harkening back to the origins of the band as soundtrack-makers for filmmaker Stacey Case's infamous late-'90s Parkdale Wrestler films.

The new LP features artwork by Mexico City tattoo artist Amrastyle. It's out now on Hyperopia Records, including on 12-inch vinyl at the three album release shows, happening October 31 at the Baby G, November 1 at Hamilton's Vertagogo and November 2 at London's Palasad Social Bowl.

Thunder Glove will be supporting at all three shows, which will feature guest appearances from the Midways, Danger! Death Ray and more.

Alongside the announcement, the band has shared a new video for "Gorilla Stomp," originally shot in 2003 on Super8 film, starring future TNA wrestling star Angelina Love as the jungle girl and future WWE star Kizzarney as Gorilla Loco.

Check it out below.