Third Man Hardware has teamed up with Eventide for a new Knife Drop effects pedal that promises to merge "aggressive octave fuzz with earth-shaking analog synth tones."

The pedal features presets developed in collaboration with Jack White, and it's available now at Third Man Records stores for $299 USD. You can also pre-order via Third Man Records' website in the United States, and internationally through Eventide's authorized distributors. If you're feeling fun, you can pick up the Limited edition yellow version for $333 USD, available exclusively on the Third Man Hardware Reverb storefront.

"The Third Man crew have amazing product design instincts and we learned so much throughout our collaboration. It didn't feel like work, it felt like Rock 'n Roll," said Eventide Audio CTO Russell Wedelich.

In his own statement, Third Man Hardware's Dan Mancini said, "Collaborating with Eventide on the Knife Drop has been an inspiring and exciting experience that expanded into some amazing sonic possibilities. We're so excited to get the Knife Drop into people's hands, to make their own sounds and feel the same excitement we had."