The Swell Season have announced a 2025 tour, with North American dates set for the summer.

After spending the spring touring Europe and the UK, the duo of Marketa Irglová and Glen Hansard will play 15 North American shows in July and August.

A lone Canadian date will bring the duo to Toronto's Massey Hall on July 21. Find the complete tour itinerary below.

Tickets for all dates go on sale December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale launching Wednesday (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time in each city, accessible by joining the Swell Season's mailing list.

In 2023, Irglová and Hansard shared new song "The Answer Is Yes," marking their first material as the Swell Season in over a decade. Their most recent album remains 2009's Strict Joy.

The Swell Season 2025 Tour Dates:

03/19 Boston, MA - TD Garden

05/13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Koninklijk Theater Carré

05/14 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

05/16 Köln, Germany - Stadthalle Köln-Mülheim Jülich GmbH

05/17 Hamburg, Germany - Congress Center Hamburg

05/19 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

05/20 Wien, Vienna - Wiener Konzerthaus

05/21 Karlín, Czech Republic - Forum Karlín

05/23 Kraków, Poland - Klub Studio

05/24 Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodoła

05/25 Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

05/28 London, UK - Royal Festival Hall

05/29 Gateshead, UK - The Glasshouse

05/31 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall

06/01 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall

07/11 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

07/12 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

07/13 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

07/15 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

07/16 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

07/18 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

07/19 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

07/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

07/23 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

07/25 Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater

07/26 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

07/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

07/31 Greenville, SC - Peace Center

08/01 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

08/02 Atlanta, GA - The Woodruff Arts Center