The Swell Season have announced a 2025 tour, with North American dates set for the summer.
After spending the spring touring Europe and the UK, the duo of Marketa Irglová and Glen Hansard will play 15 North American shows in July and August.
A lone Canadian date will bring the duo to Toronto's Massey Hall on July 21. Find the complete tour itinerary below.
Tickets for all dates go on sale December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale launching Wednesday (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time in each city, accessible by joining the Swell Season's mailing list.
In 2023, Irglová and Hansard shared new song "The Answer Is Yes," marking their first material as the Swell Season in over a decade. Their most recent album remains 2009's Strict Joy.
The Swell Season 2025 Tour Dates:
03/19 Boston, MA - TD Garden
05/13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Koninklijk Theater Carré
05/14 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
05/16 Köln, Germany - Stadthalle Köln-Mülheim Jülich GmbH
05/17 Hamburg, Germany - Congress Center Hamburg
05/19 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
05/20 Wien, Vienna - Wiener Konzerthaus
05/21 Karlín, Czech Republic - Forum Karlín
05/23 Kraków, Poland - Klub Studio
05/24 Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodoła
05/25 Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
05/28 London, UK - Royal Festival Hall
05/29 Gateshead, UK - The Glasshouse
05/31 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall
06/01 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall
07/11 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
07/12 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
07/13 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
07/15 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
07/16 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
07/18 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
07/19 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
07/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
07/23 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
07/25 Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater
07/26 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
07/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
07/31 Greenville, SC - Peace Center
08/01 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
08/02 Atlanta, GA - The Woodruff Arts Center