The Sisters of Mercy Map Out 2024 North American Tour with AFI Offshoot

Seasoned UK goth rockers the Sisters of Mercy have scheduled a North American tour for this fall, with support from AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio (the duo project of Davey Havok and Jade Puget). Their plans include a couple of Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto.

Kicking off September 14 in Detroit, MI, the band will make their way around the US up until their first venture into Canada on October 15, performing at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre. This won't happen until quite late in the tour — and, after a half-dozen more stateside shows, they'll return to Canadian soil to cap off the run on October 26 with a performance at Toronto's History.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 10), with presales getting underway Wednesday (May 8) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.

The Sisters of Mercy 2024 Tour Dates:

09/14 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

09/15 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre *

09/17 Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Theater *

09/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

09/20 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

09/22 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/24 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

09/26 St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre *

09/27 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

09/29 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

10/01 Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *

10/03 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

10/05 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

10/06 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

10/08 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *

10/09 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *

10/11 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

10/12 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

10/15 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre *

10/16 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *

10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Events Center *

10/19 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

10/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

10/23 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

10/25 Cleveland, OH - Temple Live *

10/26 Toronto, ON - History *

* with Blaqk Audio