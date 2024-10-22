Punk combo the Linda Lindas have announced a 2025 tour in support of their recent album No Obligation.
The spring outing runs for a little longer than a month, through March and April. Along the way, the L.A. group will play US shows plus three Canadian dates: Vancouver on March 25, Montreal on April 24, and a tour-closing stop in Toronto on April 26.
See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time.
The Linda Lindas 2025 Tour Dates:
03/21 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *
03/22 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *
03/24 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*
03/25 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *
03/26 Seattle, WA - The Showbox *
03/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *
03/31 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios *
04/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line ^
04/13 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge ^
04/15 Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^
04/16 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^
04/18 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat ^
04/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall ^
04/21 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
04/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn, NY ^
04/23 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^
04/24 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre ^
04/26 Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^
* with Be Your Own Pet
^ with Pinkshift