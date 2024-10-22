Punk combo the Linda Lindas have announced a 2025 tour in support of their recent album No Obligation.

The spring outing runs for a little longer than a month, through March and April. Along the way, the L.A. group will play US shows plus three Canadian dates: Vancouver on March 25, Montreal on April 24, and a tour-closing stop in Toronto on April 26.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Linda Lindas 2025 Tour Dates:

03/21 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

03/22 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

03/24 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

03/25 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

03/26 Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

03/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

03/31 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios *

04/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line ^

04/13 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge ^

04/15 Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

04/16 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^

04/18 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat ^

04/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall ^

04/21 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

04/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn, NY ^

04/23 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

04/24 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre ^

04/26 Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^

* with Be Your Own Pet

^ with Pinkshift