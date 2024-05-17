The Killers Add Second 'Hot Fuss' 20th Anniversary Toronto Show

As previously teased, the Killers are heading out on tour for some career-spanning shows behind their 2023 best-of album, Rebel Diamonds, and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hot Fuss. Although details about the full itinerary remain sparse, the band have confirmed a Toronto show for September.

UPDATE (5/17, 9:24 a.m. ET): While the Killers still have yet to really fully reveal the tour beyond a couple of stray shows, they've added a second night in Toronto due to popular demand. They'll play Budweiser Stage again on September 11 and tickets go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. ET.

Following their Caesars Palace Las Vegas residency, which runs from mid-August through until early September, Brandon Flowers and co. will play select North American shows. On September 10, they'll perform at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17), and presales start Wednesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. ET. Stay tuned for possible further show announcements, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Killers 2024 Tour Dates:

09/08 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/10 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/11 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage