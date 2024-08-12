In addition to supporting Iron Maiden on tour this fall, Mongolian folk metallers the HU have announced some new headlining North American dates with openers the Funeral Portrait. The new slate of shows includes a single Canadian stop in Ottawa this October.

The HU will step out on their own beginning October 12 in Santa Cruz, CA. The lone Canadian headlining gig takes place about halfway through the run, with the band crossing the border to play Ottawa's Bronson Centre on October 28.

They'll wrap the headlining concerts on November 15 in Houston, TX — just before the Maiden tour finale on November 17 in San Antonio. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 16) at 10 a.m. local, and you can find the HU's full headlining itinerary below.

The HU 2024 Tour Dates:

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

10/15 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

10/21 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

10/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/28 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

10/31 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

11/04 Albany, NY - Empire Live

11/07 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

11/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues