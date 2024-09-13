In the midst of their ongoing touring plans and in anticipation of their Ottawa show with the Hu, the Funeral Portrait have at last released their debut album for Better Noise Music, Greetings from Suffocate City (on the very spooky Friday the 13th, no less).

The band's overall sophomore effort arrives alongside the visuals for "Doom and Gloom," which follows previously released singles "Blood Mother," "Holy Water," "You're So Ugly When You Cry" (featuring the Used's Bert McCracken), "Alien" and "Generation Psycho," as well as the title track, which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.

In addition to those contributions, Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria and Eva Under Fire also lent musical stylings — on "Dark Thoughts" and "Voodoo Doll," respectively — to the effort, which is, of course, anchored by band members Lee Jennings (vocals), Cody Weissinger (guitar), Caleb Freihaut (guitar/auxiliary), Robert Weston (bass) and Homer Umbanhower (drums).

"Suffocate City is our heaven, but you don't have to wait until you die to go there," frontman and founder Jennings said of the record in a statement. "It's a place where everybody can belong, no matter who you are. We grew up 'weird' kids saved by alternative music and culture and are eager to pay that gift forward."

The resulting emo rock effort is something that blends the angsty ethos of early-2000s My Chemical Romance and American Idiot-era Green Day — eyeliner and coordinated black outfits included.

Check out the video for "Doom and Gloom" and Suffocate City's 14 tracks in all their glory below.





