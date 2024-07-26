The B-52s' Kate Pierson has announced a new solo album, led by the single "Evil Love."

Radios and Rainbows is due September 20 through SVR. It follows her previous solo effort, 2015's Guitars and Microphones, and features contributions from Sia, Chris Braide, Jimmy Harry (Madonna), Tim Andersen (Ima Robot), Bleu McAuley and Sam Dixon (Adele).

"It's an eclectic group of songs, anthems, dance things, a disco song… Overall, the album has an upbeat vibe because I wanted to put out something positive in these dark times," Pierson explained in a release. "I wanted to make it fun!" She also admitted that, for a time, she felt like "it would've been a betrayal if I'd done something on my own outside the B-52s. It was a prison created by my own mind."

Of the noir-inspired lead single, the artist added, "Sometimes evil love is the only love you need," describing the song as a "not-so-true tale of obsessive possessiveness and righteous revenge." Watch the John Stapleton-directed "Evil Love" video below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Radios and Rainbows:

1. Evil Love

2. Take Me Back to the Party

3. Every Day is Halloween

4. The Beauty of it All

5. Pillow Queen

6. Wings

7. Radios and Rainbows

8. Higher Place

9. Dream On

10. Always Till Now

11. Living in a Monet

12. Give Your Heart to Science