A decade since their emergence, Brasstronaut/Zolas spinoff Unalaska have finally released their debut album, with 001 available now through Light Organ Records.

The duo of Zachary Gray and Edo Van Breeman formed for a concert scene in the cult vampire movie Afflicted in 2013. They released a four-song, self-titled EP in 2015 and went quiet after that.

Now, they've dug up six additional tracks to make up a full-length album. Following a string of singles earlier this year, they've collected all of their recordings as the 10-song 001. According to an official bio, the band drew influence "from cinematic film scores, indie pop and alternative sounds and the progressive sensibilities of aughties rock bands like Doves, Radiohead and Starsailor."

Hear 001 below. Currently, it's available only digitally. It came out this past Friday (October 11).



