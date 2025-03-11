Emo combo Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a North American tour, including Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
The tour is split over two legs, with a spring run on the East Coast followed by a September jaunt on the West Coast. There are also a couple of UK festival dates in between. The Canadian dates bookend the schedule.
An artist presale begins today at noon ET with the presale code "SDRE25." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Sunny Day Real Estate 2025 Tour Dates:
05/28 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
05/29 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
05/31 Albany, NY - Empire Live
06/01 Portland, ME - State Theatre
06/04 Buffalo, NY - Electric City
06/05 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
06/07 Richmond, VA - The National
06/08 Wilmington, DE - The Queen
06/13 London, UK - Outbreak Fest
06/14–15 Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest
09/03 Tacoma, WA - McMenamins Spanish Ballroom @ Elks Temple
09/06 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
09/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
09/10 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
09/12 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
09/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
09/15 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's, Outdoor Stage
09/17 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand @ The Complex
09/19 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
09/21 Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom
09/23 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
09/24 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom