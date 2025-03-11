Emo combo Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a North American tour, including Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour is split over two legs, with a spring run on the East Coast followed by a September jaunt on the West Coast. There are also a couple of UK festival dates in between. The Canadian dates bookend the schedule.

An artist presale begins today at noon ET with the presale code "SDRE25." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2025 Tour Dates:

05/28 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

05/29 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

05/31 Albany, NY - Empire Live

06/01 Portland, ME - State Theatre

06/04 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

06/05 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

06/07 Richmond, VA - The National

06/08 Wilmington, DE - The Queen

06/13 London, UK - Outbreak Fest

06/14–15 Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

09/03 Tacoma, WA - McMenamins Spanish Ballroom @ Elks Temple

09/06 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

09/08 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

09/10 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

09/12 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

09/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09/15 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's, Outdoor Stage

09/17 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand @ The Complex

09/19 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

09/21 Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom

09/23 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

09/24 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom