Stereo MC's have announced their first US shows in over 20 years, at which they may preview music from a new album expected in 2025.

In January, the English electro hip-hop outfit will play a trio of shows stateside in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Boston, with a release noting that further dates will be added.

Though Stereo MC's have remained active in Europe and the UK, the US dates mark the group's first shows on the continent since 2001. A new Stereo MC's album, meanwhile, would be the group's first since 2011's Emperor's Nightingale.

The group's DJ Nick Hallam said, "There's a lot of new music that's being developed as we go, some club orientated in keeping with our label and recent outlook, and some more in the Stereo MC's known mould. When the two merge as one we will be there."

Vocalist Rob Birch added, "There are many influences in the melting pot being shaped by this time we live in. In the same way as we look back for inspiration, we are charged by the present and that's how we work: combining old methods with modern technology. The more diverse our music becomes the happier I feel."

Stereo MC's scored an international Top 20 hit with "Connected," the title track of their third album released in 1992.

The outfit have toured with the likes of De La Soul, Living Colour, Jane's Addiction and A Certain Ratio, and were sought to remix the work of U2, Madonna, Tricky and more.



Stereo MC's 2025 Tour Dates:

01/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

01/24 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/25 Boston, MA - The Sinclair