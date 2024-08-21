Supporting Child Within the Man — his first new album in a decade — Sebastian Bach has announced a slate of fall North American tour dates, including over a dozen Canadian concerts. The competitive model train champion will play 16 cities across eight provinces in October.

"We are so excited to take this music across Canada and the USA this fall 2024! In addition to songs from the new record we will also be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first record," Bach said in a press release, referring to his former band Skid Row's self-titled 1989 debut.

Kicking off the stint on October 4 in Portland, OR, the musician will begin the run with a few US dates before returning home to Canada starting October 8 in Vancouver. He'll play two other BC shows in Victoria (October 9) and Kelowna (October 10) before moving on to a pair of Alberta gigs in Calgary (October 12) and Edmonton (October 13), followed by Saskatchewan concerts in Saskatoon (October 15) and Regina (October 16).

After a stop in Winnipeg on October 18, Bach heads to Ontario to play Thunder Bay (October 19), Sudbury (October 21), Ottawa (October 22), Peterborough (October 23) and Toronto (October 24), as well as a show in Quebec City (October 26). He'll complete the Canadian leg of the tour with East Coast performances in Moncton (October 28) and Halifax (October 29), ahead of finishing the remaining dates stateside — which will keep him on the road through until December 14.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 22) at 10 a.m. ET, with presales in certain cities ongoing. See the full itinerary below.

Sebastian Bach 2024 Tour Dates:

10/04 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/05 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

10/06 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/08 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

10/09 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

10/10 Kelowna, BC - The Revelry

10/12 Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

10/13 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10/15 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

10/16 Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre

10/18 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

10/19 Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

10/21 Sudbury, ON - The Grand

10/22 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

10/23 Peterborough, ON - The Venue

10/24 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/26 Quebec City, QC - Capitol Theatre

10/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

10/29 Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre

10/31 Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

11/01 Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11/02 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11/03 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

11/04 Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

11/06 Harrison, OH - Blue Note

11/08 Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

11/10 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

11/15 Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11/18 Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

11/19 Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

11/20 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

12/14 Green Bay, WI - TBA