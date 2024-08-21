Supporting Child Within the Man — his first new album in a decade — Sebastian Bach has announced a slate of fall North American tour dates, including over a dozen Canadian concerts. The competitive model train champion will play 16 cities across eight provinces in October.
"We are so excited to take this music across Canada and the USA this fall 2024! In addition to songs from the new record we will also be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first record," Bach said in a press release, referring to his former band Skid Row's self-titled 1989 debut.
Kicking off the stint on October 4 in Portland, OR, the musician will begin the run with a few US dates before returning home to Canada starting October 8 in Vancouver. He'll play two other BC shows in Victoria (October 9) and Kelowna (October 10) before moving on to a pair of Alberta gigs in Calgary (October 12) and Edmonton (October 13), followed by Saskatchewan concerts in Saskatoon (October 15) and Regina (October 16).
After a stop in Winnipeg on October 18, Bach heads to Ontario to play Thunder Bay (October 19), Sudbury (October 21), Ottawa (October 22), Peterborough (October 23) and Toronto (October 24), as well as a show in Quebec City (October 26). He'll complete the Canadian leg of the tour with East Coast performances in Moncton (October 28) and Halifax (October 29), ahead of finishing the remaining dates stateside — which will keep him on the road through until December 14.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 22) at 10 a.m. ET, with presales in certain cities ongoing. See the full itinerary below.
Sebastian Bach 2024 Tour Dates:
10/04 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10/05 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
10/06 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/08 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
10/09 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
10/10 Kelowna, BC - The Revelry
10/12 Calgary, AB - The Back Alley
10/13 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10/15 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
10/16 Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre
10/18 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre
10/19 Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
10/21 Sudbury, ON - The Grand
10/22 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
10/23 Peterborough, ON - The Venue
10/24 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/26 Quebec City, QC - Capitol Theatre
10/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
10/29 Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre
10/31 Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre
11/01 Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
11/02 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/03 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
11/04 Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center
11/06 Harrison, OH - Blue Note
11/08 Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
11/10 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
11/15 Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
11/18 Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go
11/19 Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go
11/20 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
12/14 Green Bay, WI - TBA