Saya Gray's upcoming quasi-self-titled debut album SAYA is among our most anticipated Canadian releases of 2025. Today, the Toronto-born-and-raised multi-hyphenate has announced a handful of North American tour dates — including Canadian gigs in Toronto and Montreal — alongside continuing to preview the record with new single "LIE DOWN.."

After making the rounds in the UK and Europe in early April, the Los Angeles-based artist will perform in select North American cities starting April 29 in Chicago, IL. Gray will make two Canadian stops, with scheduled shows at Toronto's Axis Club (April 30) and Montreal's La Sala Rossa (May 1) ahead of wrapping the stint on the road in Los Angeles, CA, on May 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24), with presales beginning January 22 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up to access that here. Check out the North American itinerary below, along with the Jennifer Cheng-directed video for the understatedly triumphant "LIE DOWN.." — and make sure to check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Saya Gray 2025 Tour Dates

04/29 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

04/30 Toronto, ON - Axis Club

05/01 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

05/03 New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

05/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy