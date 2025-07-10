Polaris Music Prize Reveals 2025 Short List

Bibi Club, Population II, the OBGMs, Ribbon Skirt, Saya Gray and more have made the cut

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jul 10, 2025

Polaris Music Prize has announced the 10 albums that have advanced to the 2025 short list. Whittled down from the 40-album long list, the remaining nominees will compete for the grand prize of $30,000, courtesy of the Slaight Family Foundation.

Here are this year's finalists, as determined by a 205-person jury:

Bibi Club - Feu de garde
Lou-Adriane Cassidy - Journal d'un Loup-Garou
Marie Davidson - City of Clowns
Saya Gray - SAYA
Yves Jarvis - All Cylinders
Mustafa - Dunya
Nemahsis - Verbathim
The OBGMs - SORRY, IT'S OVER
Population II - Maintenant Jamais
Ribbon Skirt - Bite Down

The winner will be revealed alongside the newly established Polaris Song Prize (short list arriving July 29) on September 16 at Massey Hall.

Past Polaris Music Prize winners include Jeremy Dutcher (2024), Debby Friday (2023), Pierre Kwenders (2022), Cadence Weapon (2021), Backxwash (2020), Haviah Mighty (2019), Jeremy Dutcher (2018), Lido Pimienta (2017), Kaytranada (2016), Tanya Tagaq (2014), Godspeed You! Black Emperor (2013), Feist (2012), Arcade Fire (2011), Karkwa (2010), Fucked Up (2009), Caribou (2008), Patrick Watson (2007) and Final Fantasy / Owen Pallett (2006).

MusicNewsPolaris Music PrizeIndustry

Tour Dates

July 18, 2025

August 1, 2025

August 28, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage