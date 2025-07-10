Polaris Music Prize has announced the 10 albums that have advanced to the 2025 short list. Whittled down from the 40-album long list, the remaining nominees will compete for the grand prize of $30,000, courtesy of the Slaight Family Foundation.

Here are this year's finalists, as determined by a 205-person jury:

Bibi Club - Feu de garde

Lou-Adriane Cassidy - Journal d'un Loup-Garou

Marie Davidson - City of Clowns

Saya Gray - SAYA

Yves Jarvis - All Cylinders

Mustafa - Dunya

Nemahsis - Verbathim

The OBGMs - SORRY, IT'S OVER

Population II - Maintenant Jamais

Ribbon Skirt - Bite Down

The winner will be revealed alongside the newly established Polaris Song Prize (short list arriving July 29) on September 16 at Massey Hall.

Past Polaris Music Prize winners include Jeremy Dutcher (2024), Debby Friday (2023), Pierre Kwenders (2022), Cadence Weapon (2021), Backxwash (2020), Haviah Mighty (2019), Jeremy Dutcher (2018), Lido Pimienta (2017), Kaytranada (2016), Tanya Tagaq (2014), Godspeed You! Black Emperor (2013), Feist (2012), Arcade Fire (2011), Karkwa (2010), Fucked Up (2009), Caribou (2008), Patrick Watson (2007) and Final Fantasy / Owen Pallett (2006).