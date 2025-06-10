The 2025 Polaris Music Prize long list has been announced, featuring 40 albums selected from a total of 189 under consideration for their artistic merit by the 205-person Polaris jury.

Past winners Caribou and Backxwash are back on the list again, this time with nominations for Honey and Only Dust Remains, respectively, while albums from Art d'Ecco, Bibi Club, Destroyer, Marie Davidson, Gloin, Saya Gray, Mustafa, Population II, Sister Ray, the Weather Station, Yoo Doo Right and more are also included. See the complete list below.

The 40 albums nominated will be whittled down to just 10 when the short list is announced on July 10. The grand prize winner will be revealed at the Polaris gala at Massey Hall on September 16, and will take home $30,000 courtesy of the Slaight Music Foundation.

This year also marks the inaugural SOCAN Polaris Song Prize, which will award the Canadian song of the year, based on artistic merit, without regard to musical genre or commercial popularity, with the $10,000 prize split between performer and songwriter(s). The 20-song long list will arrive June 24, ahead of the five-song short list reveal on July 29. The Song Prize will be awarded alongside the Album Prize and Slaight Family Heritage Prize at the gala.

The prize is also launching the first-ever Polaris Festival, which will run through September.

Past Polaris Music Prize winners include Jeremy Dutcher (2024), Debby Friday (2023), Pierre Kwenders (2022), Cadence Weapon (2021), Backxwash (2020), Haviah Mighty (2019), Jeremy Dutcher (2018), Lido Pimienta (2017), Kaytranada (2016), Tanya Tagaq (2014), Godspeed You! Black Emperor (2013), Feist (2012), Arcade Fire (2011), Karkwa (2010), Fucked Up (2009), Caribou (2008), Patrick Watson (2007) and Final Fantasy / Owen Pallett (2006).

2025 Polaris Music Prize Long List:

Art d'Ecco - Serene Demon

Backxwash - Only Dust Remains

Quinton Barnes - CODE NOIR

Bibi Club - Feu de garde

Basia Bulat - Basia's Palace

Caribou - Honey

Lou-Adriane Cassidy - Journal d'un Loup-Garou

Choses Sauvages - Choses Sauvages III

Cold Specks - Light for the Midnight

Antoine Corriveau - Oiseau de Nuit

Marie Davidson - City of Clowns

Destroyer - Dan's Boogie

Myriam Gendron - Mayday

Gloin - All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry)

Saya Gray - SAYA

Hildegard - Jour 1596

Yves Jarvis - All Cylinders

Kaia Kater - Strange Medicine

Bells Larsen - Blurring Time

Richard Laviolette - All Wild Things Are Shy

Wyatt C. Louis - Chandler

Kelly McMichael - After the Sting of It

Men I Trust - Equus Asinus

Mustafa - Dunya

N NAO - Nouveau langage

Nemahsis - Verbathim

Eliza Niemi - Progress Bakery

The OBGMs - SORRY, IT'S OVER

Dorothea Paas - Think of Mist

Klô Pelgag - Abracadabra

Population II - Maintenant Jamais

Ribbon Skirt - Bite Down

Ariane Roy - Dogue

Mike Shabb - Sewaside III

Sister Ray - Believer

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - RED FUTURE

The Weather Station - Humanhood

Rick White and the Sadies - Rick White and the Sadies

Donovan Woods - Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now

Yoo Doo Right - From the Heights of Our Pastureland