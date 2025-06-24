Earlier this summer, Polaris Music Prize announced the inaugural SOCAN Polaris Song Prize, awarded to the Canadian song of the year, based on artistic merit, without regard to musical genre or commercial popularity.

The 20-song long list has now been revealed, and features tracks by Art d'Ecco, Backxwash (with two nominations), Caribou, Lou-Adriane Cassidy, Marie Davidson, Yves Jarvis, Kaytranada and Lou Phelps, Richard Laviolette, Mustafa, the OBGMs, Klô Pelgag, Propagandhi, Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers, Ribbon Skirt, Saya Gray, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Colin Stetson, the Weather Station, and Rick White and the Sadies. Many nominees also appear on the Polaris Music Prize long list. See the song list below.

The short list will be revealed on July 29. The winner will be revealed alongside the Polaris Music Prize winner on September 19 at the Polaris Gala at Massey Hall, and will take home $10,000, split between the song's Canadian performers and the song's credited Canadian songwriter(s).

2025 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize Long List:

Art d'Ecco - "The Traveller"

Backxwash - "History of Violence"

Backxwash - "9th Heaven"

Caribou - "Honey"

Lou-Adriane Cassidy - "Dis-moi dis-moi dis-moi"

Marie Davidson - "Fun Times"

Yves Jarvis - "Gold Filigree"

Kaytranada and Lou Phelps - "Call U Up"

Richard Laviolette - "Constant Love"

Mustafa - "Gaza Is Calling"

The OBGMs - "Changes" (feat. Sate)

Klô Pelgag - "Le goût des mangues"

Propagandhi - "At Peace"

Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers - "Powerful"

Ribbon Skirt - "Wrong Planet

Saya Gray - "Shell (Of a Man)"

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - "FREE" (feat. Aysanabee, Drezus, Rueben George)

Colin Stetson - "The love it took to leave you"

The Weather Station - "Neon Signs"

Rick White and the Sadies - "Fly Away"