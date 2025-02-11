Sarah Mary Chadwick has returned with a new album. Due April 4 via Kill Rock Stars, Take Me Out to a Bar / What Am I, Gatsby? is previewed today by its lead single, "Not Cool Like NY / Not Cool Like LA."

The record marks a pivotal moment for the Melbourne-based artist, who got sober immediately after its recording. "I can hear it," Chadwick said in a press release. "The desolate desire for change, the goodbyes, the fading romance, the memories. And the pain — that's different but that never leaves, it's part of me."

Take Me Out To a Bar / What Am I, Gatsby? follows 2023's Messages to God.

The six-minute "Not Cool Like NY / Not Cool Like LA" is a trembling, sparse piano ballad. Listen to it below.