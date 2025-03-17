Silversun Pickups have announced a tour running from the spring into the summer.

The tour takes place largely in the US, but there's also one Canadian stop: Montreal's Théâtre Beanfield on August 13.

A fan presale will begin on Wednesday (March 19) at 10 a.m. local time for fans signed up to the band's mailing list. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 21), also at 10 a.m.

See the schedule below. Silversun Pickups' most recent album was 2022's Widow's Weeds.

Silversun Pickups 2025 Tour Dates:

04/24 Little Rock, AR - The Hall

04/27 Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

04/28 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

04/29 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

05/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

05/02 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

05/04 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

06/19 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

06/20 Rocklin, CA - Quarry Park Amphitheater

06/21 Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino

07/17 Sioux Falls, SD - The District

07/18 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

07/20 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

07/22 St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

07/23 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/24 Lexington, KY - The Burl

07/25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

07/27 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

07/29 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

07/30 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

07/31 Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

08/13 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

08/16 Rochester, NY - Anthology

08/17 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

08/18 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

08/20 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

08/22 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

08/23 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

08/24 Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre

08/26 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club