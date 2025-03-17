Silversun Pickups have announced a tour running from the spring into the summer.
The tour takes place largely in the US, but there's also one Canadian stop: Montreal's Théâtre Beanfield on August 13.
A fan presale will begin on Wednesday (March 19) at 10 a.m. local time for fans signed up to the band's mailing list. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 21), also at 10 a.m.
See the schedule below. Silversun Pickups' most recent album was 2022's Widow's Weeds.
Silversun Pickups 2025 Tour Dates:
04/24 Little Rock, AR - The Hall
04/27 Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
04/28 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
04/29 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
05/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
05/02 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
05/04 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
06/19 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
06/20 Rocklin, CA - Quarry Park Amphitheater
06/21 Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino
07/17 Sioux Falls, SD - The District
07/18 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
07/20 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
07/22 St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
07/23 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/24 Lexington, KY - The Burl
07/25 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
07/27 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
07/29 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
07/30 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
07/31 Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
08/13 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
08/16 Rochester, NY - Anthology
08/17 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
08/18 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
08/20 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
08/22 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
08/23 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
08/24 Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre
08/26 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club