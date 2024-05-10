Remi Wolf Laughs Through the Tears on Aching "Alone in Miami"

Remi Wolf has incredible knack for making raw confessions alongside goofy jokes, each tone making the other more intense by contrast.

That talent is beautifully showcased on the new single "Alone in Miami" (released alongside the more straightforwardly fun "Toro"). Lyrically, it's one punchline after another: crypto bros, DMs from pop stars, people in thongs and "eatin' sushi long as Playboy pays."

But despite all these funny details, the takeaway is pure loneliness, as Wolf chronicles a night of hedonism, where being surrounded by people intensifies the loneliness rather than eases it. Wolf has formidable pipes, having once appeared in the auditions of American Idol, and she absolutely howls the final refrain, after a 4 a.m. party with new friends leaves her feeling "alone, alone, alone, alone."

Big Ideas is out July 12 via Island Records.