Rebecca Black is hitting the road alongside Blue Hawaii next year, performing across Europe and North America in support of Black's upcoming sophomore album SALVATION.
The SALVATION tour kicks off in Seattle, WA, on March 4 before coming to Toronto's Axis Club on April 2. Fans can grab presale tickets this week, while regular tickets go on sale this Friday (December 13).
Black has shared "TRUST!" and "Sugar Water Cyanide" from SALVATION so far. Blue Hawaii recently covered Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" with Hugo Cantarra and Auguste.
Check out the tour dates below.
Rebecca Black 2025 Tour Dates:
03/04 Seattle, WA - Neumos
03/05 Portland, OR - Hawthorne
03/07 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
03/08 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
03/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ
03/13 Berlin, Germany - SchwuZ
03/15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique Orangerie
03/17 Bristol, UK - SWX
03/20 London, UK - Outernet
03/21 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
03/23 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
03/25 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
03/27 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
03/29 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
03/30 Washinton D.C., MD - The Atlantis
03/31 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
04/02 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
04/04 Chicago, IL - Outset
04/05 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam