Rebecca Black is hitting the road alongside Blue Hawaii next year, performing across Europe and North America in support of Black's upcoming sophomore album SALVATION.

The SALVATION tour kicks off in Seattle, WA, on March 4 before coming to Toronto's Axis Club on April 2. Fans can grab presale tickets this week, while regular tickets go on sale this Friday (December 13).

Black has shared "TRUST!" and "Sugar Water Cyanide" from SALVATION so far. Blue Hawaii recently covered Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" with Hugo Cantarra and Auguste.

Check out the tour dates below.

Rebecca Black 2025 Tour Dates:

03/04 Seattle, WA - Neumos

03/05 Portland, OR - Hawthorne

03/07 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

03/08 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

03/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ

03/13 Berlin, Germany - SchwuZ

03/15 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique Orangerie

03/17 Bristol, UK - SWX

03/20 London, UK - Outernet

03/21 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

03/23 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

03/25 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

03/27 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

03/29 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

03/30 Washinton D.C., MD - The Atlantis

03/31 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

04/02 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

04/04 Chicago, IL - Outset

04/05 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam