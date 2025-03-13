Ray LaMontagne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his seminal debut album Trouble with a vinyl reissue and a North American tour, which will bring him to Canada for a lone stop in Toronto this fall.
Kicking things off on August 23 in Boise, ID, the singer-songwriter will hit the predominantly American road. His single venture to Canada will fall in the latter half of the itinerary, when he'll cross the border for a two-night stand at Toronto's Massey Hall from September 23 to 24. After that, LaMontagne will complete the remainder of the dates stateside, ending with three nights in New York City, NY, from October 2 through 4.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (March 21), with various presales beginning March 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Ray LaMontagne 2025 Tour Dates:
08/23 Boise, ID - Morrison Center
08/26 Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/27 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/29 Omaha, NE - Holland Center
08/30 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
08/31 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
09/02 Iowa City, IA - Hancher Auditorium
09/03 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
09/05 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
09/06 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
09/07 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
09/09 Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
09/10 Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
09/12 Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
09/13 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/14 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
09/16 Durham, NC - DPAC
09/17 Greenville, SC - Peace Center
09/19 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
09/20 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
09/21 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
09/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/26 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09/27 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09/29 Portland, ME - State Theatre
09/30 Portland, ME - State Theatre
10/02 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/03 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/04 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre