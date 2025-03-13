Ray LaMontagne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his seminal debut album Trouble with a vinyl reissue and a North American tour, which will bring him to Canada for a lone stop in Toronto this fall.

Kicking things off on August 23 in Boise, ID, the singer-songwriter will hit the predominantly American road. His single venture to Canada will fall in the latter half of the itinerary, when he'll cross the border for a two-night stand at Toronto's Massey Hall from September 23 to 24. After that, LaMontagne will complete the remainder of the dates stateside, ending with three nights in New York City, NY, from October 2 through 4.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (March 21), with various presales beginning March 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Ray LaMontagne 2025 Tour Dates:

08/23 Boise, ID - Morrison Center

08/26 Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

08/27 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/29 Omaha, NE - Holland Center

08/30 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

08/31 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

09/02 Iowa City, IA - Hancher Auditorium

09/03 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

09/05 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

09/06 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

09/07 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

09/09 Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

09/10 Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

09/12 Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

09/13 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/14 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

09/16 Durham, NC - DPAC

09/17 Greenville, SC - Peace Center

09/19 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

09/20 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

09/21 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

09/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/26 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09/27 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09/29 Portland, ME - State Theatre

09/30 Portland, ME - State Theatre

10/02 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/03 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/04 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre