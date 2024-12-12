This past Saturday (December 7), Pusha T did a live-onstage interview with Ari Melber during a Saint & Citizen event at Miami's Art Basel.

Melber obviously took the chance to ask Pusha about the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Like everyone else, Pusha thinks Kendrick won the war, and he brought up Drake's two "lawsuits" — technically pre-action petitions, but same diff — against Universal.

When asked how Kendrick won the thing so cut and dry, Pusha said:

Kendrick is a lyricist that talks to your soul. You can be clever. You can say cute things. You can do things in cadences and so on and so forth, right? But the truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. And I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul. I believe that, and I believe that would cause you to take out. That'll cause you to sue. That'll cause you to do a lot of things; it's crazy.

Melber also asked Pusha about the long-promised Clipse reunion album. Pusha T and Malice have allegedly been working on a new LP called Let God Sort 'Em Out, produced by their old collaborator Pharrell. It'll be their first since 2009, and the duo told Rolling Stone in September that it would be out by the end of this year.

There are still a few weeks left, though there's been no real movement on that front. However, Pusha told Melber that, at the very least, the album is done and on his phone.

He said:

Y'all know how we're very precious with this music. We are very, very meticulous about everything that we do when it comes to that. We take long. We always take long. People be mad, but it's OK because it's done. I'm telling y'all, it's done, I promise y'all. It's in my phone.

Check out a clip of the conversation below.