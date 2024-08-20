Fresh off the release of his new album Hood Poet, Chicago MC Polo G has announced a North American tour behind the project. Later this year, it will bring him to Canada for a singular concert in Toronto.

With a rotating cast of guests including VonOff1700, Skylar Blatt, Scorey, Diany Dior and TwoTime, the rapper will hit the road starting October 4 in Denver, CO. The lone Canadian date comes in the first half of the run, with the planned border-crossing to take place in time for a November 5 performance at Toronto's REBEL. Polo G will complete the remainder of the dates stateside, wrapping things up on November 29 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 23), following various presales starting tomorrow (August 21) at 10 a.m. local. Find the rapper's full itinerary below.

Polo G 2024 Tour Dates:

10/24 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/27 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater Minneapolis ^

10/29 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre ^

10/30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

11/01 Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom ^

11/02 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

11/03 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

11/04 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ^

11/05 Toronto, ON - REBEL ^

11/07 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square !

11/08 Hartford, CT - The Webster !

11/09 Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom !

11/10 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater !

11/11 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston !

11/13 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia !

11/14 Washington, D.C. - Echostage !

11/15 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz !

11/16 Atlanta, GA- The Eastern !

11/18 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte !

11/20 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans @

11/21 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center @

11/22 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater @

11/23 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom @

11/26 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego ^

11/27 San Francisco, CA - The Midway ^

11/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

^ with VonOff1700, Skylar Blatt, Scorey and TwoTime

! with VonOff1700, Diany Dior, Scorey and TwoTime

@ with VonOff1700, Scorey and TwoTime