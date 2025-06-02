This month in Vancouver, one of the city's hottest bands plays a huge hometown show, a famous local actor launches his solo music project, and a legendary hip-hop collective pass through on their final tour. Here are the can't-miss concerts coming to Vancouver in June 2025.

Peach Pit / Briston Maroney

Deer Lake Park, June 6

Peach Pit have the juice! One of Canada's foremost purveys of classic-sounding indie rock, this big hometown show comes in support of last year's Magpie.

Julia Wolf

The Pearl, June 8

The 2024 TikTok hit "In My Room" has brought Julia Wolf to even bigger rooms — including the Pearl in support of the new album PRESSURE.

Finn Wolfhard

Rickshaw Theatre, June 12–13

Still just 22 years old, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has already had a compelling music career as the frontman of Calpurnia and the Aubreys. Now, he's promoting his first-ever solo album, Happy Birthday.

The Cat Empire

Commodore Ballroom, June 14–15

Aussie jazz-funk fusion combo the Cat Empire are furthering their fun-loving reputation by touring in support of this year's Bird of Paradise.

Art d'Ecco

The Fox Cabaret, June 12

Hailing from Victoria, glammy new wave songwriter Art d'Ecco will hop on the ferry for a mainland show in support of his album Serene Demon.

The Pharcyde

Hollywood Theatre, June 20

After splintering late last decade, long-running hip-hop pioneers the Pharcyde are back on track (albeit without co-founder Bootie Brown).

Pixies

Orpheum Theatre, June 26–27

One of the most seminal bands in all of indie and alternative rock, the Pixies now have more reunion albums that they ever released in their original run, making this less of a comeback and more a whole new phase of life.

Jann Arden

The Centre in Vancouver, June 28

More than just a successful songwriter, Jann Arden has become one of the key personalities of the Canadian entertainment industry.

Wavves

The Pearl, June 28

Since emerging from the bloggy shitgaze scene in the late aughts, Nathan Williams has continued to churn out sneering, catchy pop-punk, most recently working with Travis Barker on a new single.

Wu-Tang Clan

Rogers Arena, June 30

This could be your last-ever chance to see one of the most storied hip-hop collectives ever, as they're billing this trek as their final tour.