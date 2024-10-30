Peter Hook and the Light will continue touring New Order albums live, announcing plans for a 2025 North American tour focused on his old band's LP Get Ready.

Next May and June, Hook and the Light will perform 2001's Get Ready in its entirety, along with other New Order and Joy Division classics, at 13 dates on the continent.

A lone Canadian stop opens the run in Montreal at MTELUS. Tickets go on sale to the public November 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale launching tomorrow (October 31) at that same time.

Further presale details can be found via Hook's official website.

"Get Ready was a honeymoon record," Hook said in a statement of revisiting the 2001 album. "Looking back now it was very enjoyable to make, and I think is massively underrated. It did sort the wheat from the chaff and led to a New Order mk2, which played better but had lost a naivety whilst gaining a maturity."

Hook and the Light spent time this year performing Joy Division and New Order's Substance live.

Find out where Get Ready ranks in Exclaim!'s Essential Guide to New Order.

Peter Hook & the Light 2025 Tour Dates:

05/22 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/23 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

05/28 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

05/30 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

05/31 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

06/02 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

06/03 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

06/06 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

06/07 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

06/09 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

06/11 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

06/13 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

06/14 Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell