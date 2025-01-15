Perfume Genius Announces New Album 'Glory,' Shares Video for "It's a Mirror"

He'll be heading out on a North American tour in the spring

BY Kaelen BellPublished Jan 15, 2025

New Perfume Genius music is always good news — and we could certainly use some good news — so thank goodness for Glory, the newly announced Perfume Genius album that's arriving March 28 via Matador Records. In more good news, we also get the beautiful video for the great lead single "It's a Mirror," which you can watch below.

Glory was produced by longtime Perfume Genius collaborator Blake Mills, and was created alongside life partner, co-writer and keyboardist Alan Wyffels and a crack band that includes guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner and bassist Pat Kelly. The album also features Aldous Harding on the song "No Front Teeth."

In a statement about the muscular, twangy 'It's a Mirror," Perfume Genius's Mike Hadreas said:

I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven't really changed for decades. I wrote "It's a Mirror" while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.

Glory is described as embodying "themes that [Hadreas] has wrestled with artistically throughout his career — themes of the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage."

Alongside the album announcement, Perfume Genius has also announced a 2025 tour, which will see him play Toronto's Concert Hall on June 14.

Check out the video for "It's a Mirror" — directed by longtime collaborator Cody Critchloe — plus the Glory tracklist and the upcoming Perfume Genius tour dates below.


Glory:

1. It's a Mirror
2. No Front Teeth (feat. Aldous Harding)
3. Clean Heart
4. Me & Angel
5. Left for Tomorrow
6. Full On
7. Capezio
8. Dion
9. In a Row
10. Hanging Out
11. Glory

Perfume Genius 2025 tour dates:

05/12 Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint 
05/13 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore 
05/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party 
05/24 Sao Paulo, BR - C6 Fest 
05/30 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren 
05/31 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole 
06/02 Austin, TX - Emo's 
06/03 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory 
06/05 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse 
06/06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom 
06/07 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club 
06/08 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer 
06/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount 
06/12 Boston, MA - Royale 
06/13 Buffalo, NY - Electric City 
06/14 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall 
06/15 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron 
06/17 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre 
06/18 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
06/19 Kansas City, MO - The Truman 
06/21 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre 
06/23 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall 
06/26 Seattle, WA - The Showbox 
06/27 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

MusicNewsPop and RockTours

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage