New Perfume Genius music is always good news — and we could certainly use some good news — so thank goodness for Glory, the newly announced Perfume Genius album that's arriving March 28 via Matador Records. In more good news, we also get the beautiful video for the great lead single "It's a Mirror," which you can watch below.

Glory was produced by longtime Perfume Genius collaborator Blake Mills, and was created alongside life partner, co-writer and keyboardist Alan Wyffels and a crack band that includes guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner and bassist Pat Kelly. The album also features Aldous Harding on the song "No Front Teeth."

In a statement about the muscular, twangy 'It's a Mirror," Perfume Genius's Mike Hadreas said:

I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven't really changed for decades. I wrote "It's a Mirror" while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.

Glory is described as embodying "themes that [Hadreas] has wrestled with artistically throughout his career — themes of the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage."

Alongside the album announcement, Perfume Genius has also announced a 2025 tour, which will see him play Toronto's Concert Hall on June 14.

Check out the video for "It's a Mirror" — directed by longtime collaborator Cody Critchloe — plus the Glory tracklist and the upcoming Perfume Genius tour dates below.



Glory:

1. It's a Mirror

2. No Front Teeth (feat. Aldous Harding)

3. Clean Heart

4. Me & Angel

5. Left for Tomorrow

6. Full On

7. Capezio

8. Dion

9. In a Row

10. Hanging Out

11. Glory

Perfume Genius 2025 tour dates:

05/12 Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

05/13 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

05/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Block Party

05/24 Sao Paulo, BR - C6 Fest

05/30 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

05/31 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

06/02 Austin, TX - Emo's

06/03 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

06/05 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

06/06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

06/07 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

06/08 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

06/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

06/12 Boston, MA - Royale

06/13 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

06/14 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

06/15 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

06/17 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

06/18 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

06/19 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

06/21 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

06/23 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

06/26 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

06/27 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall