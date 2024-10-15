Patrick Watson has returned with a new single, "Silencio," inspired by losing his voice completely for three months. It's the first release from an upcoming new album.

The single, sung in both English and Spanish, features French vocalist November Ultra. It was co-written with Mishka Stein and recorded in Paris.

"I couldn't talk for two and a half or three months," Watson said in a statement. "Since I talk too much in general, it was kind of good for me. The song is built on a bunch of impressions I had during this period. I realized a lot of the things I wanted to say to people, but couldn't, were probably not that interesting to them anyhow. It made me wonder, maybe I was talking to myself, and not other people a lot of the time. I noticed my interactions with people were so different when I left them the space and they filled the void left by my silence. I realized that you're much more vulnerable when you're the one talking, versus the one that just listens. I do have my voice back 100 percent. I think I talk seven percent less, which is still a win."

A press release notes that this song comes from an upcoming full-length inspired by Watson losing his voice.

Hear "Silencio" below. It's out through Secret City Records.