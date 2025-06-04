Bibi Club, La Sécurité, Bon Enfant to Play La Noce De Laine 2025

The festival returns to its home in Saguenay from July 3 to 5

BY Karlie RogersPublished Jun 4, 2025

La Noce de Laine is returning to its home in Saguenay for its eighth edition this year. Running from July 3 to 5, the festival will once again be taking over the Pulperie de Chicoutimi, and organizers have unveiled the full lineup for both daytime and after-hours programming. 

La Noce's daytime bill includes Patrick Watson, P'tit Belliveau, Les Trois Accords, Marie-Pierre Arthur, TEKE::TEKE, SUUNS, Bon Enfant, Corridor, Los Bitchos and more. 

Rounding out the after-hours lineup are Qualité Motel, La Sécurité, Bibi Club, Marie Céleste, Paige Barlow, Nocturne Mutek, Honeydrip, Sensei H, Alaclair Ensemble, Fernie, Allô Fantôme, Gloin, Solids and more. 

Passes, as well as single tickets for evening shows, are available for purchase here. See the full schedule on the festival's website

MusicNewsFestivalLa Noce

Tour Dates

June 20, 2025

July 3, 2025

July 24, 2025

September 26, 2025

September 27, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage