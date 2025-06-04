La Noce de Laine is returning to its home in Saguenay for its eighth edition this year. Running from July 3 to 5, the festival will once again be taking over the Pulperie de Chicoutimi, and organizers have unveiled the full lineup for both daytime and after-hours programming.

La Noce's daytime bill includes Patrick Watson, P'tit Belliveau, Les Trois Accords, Marie-Pierre Arthur, TEKE::TEKE, SUUNS, Bon Enfant, Corridor, Los Bitchos and more.

Rounding out the after-hours lineup are Qualité Motel, La Sécurité, Bibi Club, Marie Céleste, Paige Barlow, Nocturne Mutek, Honeydrip, Sensei H, Alaclair Ensemble, Fernie, Allô Fantôme, Gloin, Solids and more.

Passes, as well as single tickets for evening shows, are available for purchase here. See the full schedule on the festival's website.