Back in October, Montreal singer-songwriter, composer and pianist Patrick Watson shared new single "Silencio" — his first release after losing his voice for three months and not knowing if he would ever sing again. That song turns out to have been our first preview of a highly collaborative new album inspired by the experience, from which a second single, "Peter and the Wolf," arrives today.

Uh Oh is set to arrive on September 26 via Secret City Records. With the loss of his voice, the follow-up to 2022's Better in the Shade took a collaborative shape, the artist enlisting a bunch of friends and strangers to sing on it, including Charlotte Cardin, Martha Wainwright, Klô Pelgag, La Force and more.

"Every singer has these different magical powers on this record, and each song kind of represents that," Watson explained in a press release.

The latest taste of Uh Oh comes from eerie new single "Peter and the Wolf" — one of the few solo tracks on the record — which arrives alongside a video co-directed by Watson and SamWoy. Check that out below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Uh Oh:

1. Silencio (feat. November Ultra)

2. Peter and the Wolf

3. The Wandering (feat. MARO)

4. Choir in the Wires

5. Uh Oh (feat. Charlotte Oleena)

6. The Lonely Lights (feat. La Force)

7. Ami imaginaire (feat. Klô Pelgag)

8. Postcards (feat. Hohnen Ford)

9. House on Fire (feat. Martha Wainwright)

10. Gordon in the Willows (feat. Charlotte Cardin)

11. Ça va (feat. Solann)

Pre-order Uh Oh.