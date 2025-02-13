John Dwyer of Osees and Adam and the Ants/Bow Wow Wow drummer David Barbarossa have teamed up for a new band called CHIME OBLIVION alongside Weasel Walter, Tom Dolas (Osees), Brad Caulkins (Bent Arcana) and H.L. Nelly. The dream team will release their debut album on April 18 via Deathgod (f.k.a. Castleface).

The band's synthesis began after Barbarossa reached out to Dwyer, and the pair met up at an Osees show in London. "I reached out to David and suggested that we try and write some songs together... I flew David out, we met at my studio and spent five days writing basin drums ideas," Dwyer explained. He then enlisted Walter, Dolas and Nelly, whom he believed could "pull off the vocal style [he] had in mind."

The resulting project is said to be "for fans of Adam and the Ants, Bow Wow Wow, Crass, the Slits and any other weirdo punk we fell in love with as youths."

Ahead of the record's release, Dwyer and co. have shared their debut single "NEIGHBORHOOD DOG," which you can hear below.



CHIME OBLIVION:

1. INCIDENTAL SYNTH 5

2. NEIGHBORHOOD DOG

3. KISS HER OR BE HER

4. THE FIEND

5. INCIDENTAL SYNTH 4

6. HEATED HORSES

7. THE UNINVITED GUEST

8. AND AGAIN

9. THE MYTHOMANIAC

10. SMOKE RING

11. INCIDENTAL SYNTH 7

12. I'M NOT A MIRROR

13. GRASS

14. COLD PULSE

15. THE CATALOGUE