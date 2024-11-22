Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is still in Toronto, with many hopeful concertgoers left in the lurch by the expensive ticket prices. In response, some NDP MPPs campaigned outside of the Rogers Centre today to call for motions to change ticket resale laws.

Ontario MPPs Kristyn Wong-Tam and Chris Glover spoke outside Rogers Centre. On Instagram, Wong-Tam wrote, "Swifties and music fans have bad blood with Ticketmaster's price gouging of concert-goers. 'Tis the damn season to change that. Fair ticket resale laws would be better than revenge."

They advocated for "Ontario NDP motions to end ticket price gouging and to support local music venues," calling on Swifties (and concertgoers of all musical persuasions) to sign a petition to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

This petition aims to take on "bots, dynamic pricing, and unregulated platforms" in order to make it cheaper for ticket-buying fans, citing countries like France, Italy and the Netherlands as countries who have successfully implemented such laws against ticket reselling.

See the petition here.