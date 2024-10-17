Inverness, NS-based Americana outfit HORSEBATH are the latest to add to the long list of indie bands with "horse" in their name for some reason. Today, they've announced their forthcoming debut album, previewed by new single "In the Shade."

Another Farewell arrives February 7 via Strolling Bones Records. "We wanted to take an ego-less, music-first approach that features as many musical genres and influences as possible," bassist Etienne Beausoleil explained. "I don't think it can be categorized as a specific musical genre, but more as a feeling — of adventure, of the road, of beauty and heartbreak."

Singer-guitarist Daniel Connolly added of the new single, "'In the Shade' is a psychedelic question of oneself. It was written with [singer-guitarist] Keast [Mutter] sitting in one bedroom and Etienne in the other, both playing away over a few days until the arrangement seemed to form through the walls. Pulling from characteristics of Buffalo Springfield and the Band, it invites listeners into a world where emotions linger like shadows, leaving an impression long after the music fades."

Listen to the sprawling, movie-like "In the Shade" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Another Farewell:



1. Hard to Love

2. In the Shade

3. Only in My Dreams

4. Really Did a Number On Me

5. Don't Know What It Is

6. Another Farewell

7. Long & Lonesome

8. Train to Babylon

9. Never Be Another You

10. Turn My Lover Loose

Pre-order Another Farewell.