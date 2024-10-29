Exploratory German pianist, producer and composer Nils Frahm has announced a slate of North American tour dates for next year, including Canadian performances in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

In May, Frahm will hit the North American road after some earlier 2025 touring commitments in Australia, starting off in Washington, D.C., on May 8. He'll play Canada starting with a two-night stint at Montreal's MTELUS from May 10 to 11, followed by a single concert at Toronto's Massey Hall on May 13.

After making the rounds stateside once again, Frahm will visit Canada again to wrap up the tour at the Centre in Vancouver on May 22.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 1), after various presales for select begin tomorrow (October 30), with times varying locally. See the North American itinerary in its entirety below.

Nils Frahm 2025 Tour Dates:

05/08 Washington, D.C. - Music Center at Strathmore

05/09 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

05/10 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/11 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/13 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed Indoors

05/16 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

05/18 Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway

05/19 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

05/21 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

05/22 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver