With event space closures a thing of expectation around Toronto, the rare beacon of opportunity that offers a new music venue is worth celebrating (especially if it happens to be easily accessible from the Exclaim! office).

Hopping west-end craft beer hub Blood Brothers Brewing is about to share its address at 165 Geary Avenue with Toronto's newest venue thanks to Collective Concerts, which has just booked the neighbouring unit's first batch of 2025 shows.

Chris Brown & Kate Fenner with special guest Tony Scherr are currently the first scheduled in the new year with a show on February 27; Chris Forsyth, Douglas McCombs and Mikel Patrick Avery's BASIC will land March 22; and Samantha Crain is the first to book summer programming with a July 24 show.

Naturally, you can expect more show and event announcements on the horizon, so keep your eyes peeled and ears perked for that. In the meantime, you can get tickets to all of the above via DICE.