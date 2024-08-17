If love is blind, then music-making could be too, if Netflix's new reality competition show is anything to go by.

Today, the streaming giant unveiled the lineup of judges for Building the Band, a new series that will begin shooting this summer.

Billboard reports that Netflix has lined up seasoned competition show judge and ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, former One Direction member Liam Payne and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland to judge, while Backstreet Boy AJ McLean will host.

Here's where Building the Band hews closely to another hit Netflix reality series, Love Is Blind: Billboard's report notes that musical contestants on the show will be tasked with "forming their own bands without ever seeing each other."

The musicians will be "isolated in individual booths" and will select bandmates based on "musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit," per a release.

"What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play?" a description reads. "With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal — to find the next great music band — the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."

Additional guest judges and "various challenges" for Building the Band will be announced soon.