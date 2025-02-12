The Sphere is quickly becoming yet another venue for dated Las Vegas residencies, as the Backstreet Boys will spend nine nights celebrating their 1999 album Millennium there. The boy band will play the record and their greatest hits to people whose backs are starting to hurt on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

Fans can sign up for an artist presale until February 17 at 10 p.m. PT, with the sale itself beginning February 19 at 11 a.m. PT. For those of us still living in the '90s, members of the Backstreet Boys Fan Club will get their own presale on February 18 at 11 a.m. PT. General on-sale begins February 21, also at 11 a.m. PT. Totally tubular! More info is available on the band's website.

The Backstreet Boys' residency will follow after Dead & Company's 18-show stint at the Sphere this spring.