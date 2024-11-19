Exclaim! New Faves alum Nemahsis has announced a headlining tour for early 2025 in support of her recent debut album Verbathim. The singer-songwriter's itinerary thus far included Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
Kicking off on January 26 at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre, the Don't Go Where You'd Hate to Be Found Tour will go on to hit some major US cities on both coasts. The artist born Nemah Hasan will wrap the run with a couple more Canadian shows at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (February 18) and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (February 21).
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 22), with presales happening Thursday (November 21) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the itinerary in its entirety below.
Nemahsis 2025 Tour Dates:
01/26 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
01/28 Seattle, WA - Neumos
01/30 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
02/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
02/03 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
02/06 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
02/10 New York, NY - Webster Hall
02/14 Chicago, IL - Metro
02/16 Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
02/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
02/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre