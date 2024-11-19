Exclaim! New Faves alum Nemahsis has announced a headlining tour for early 2025 in support of her recent debut album Verbathim. The singer-songwriter's itinerary thus far included Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Kicking off on January 26 at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre, the Don't Go Where You'd Hate to Be Found Tour will go on to hit some major US cities on both coasts. The artist born Nemah Hasan will wrap the run with a couple more Canadian shows at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (February 18) and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (February 21).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 22), with presales happening Thursday (November 21) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the itinerary in its entirety below.

Nemahsis 2025 Tour Dates:

01/26 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

01/28 Seattle, WA - Neumos

01/30 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

02/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

02/03 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

02/06 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

02/10 New York, NY - Webster Hall

02/14 Chicago, IL - Metro

02/16 Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

02/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

02/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre