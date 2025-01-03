Neil Young continues to empty his very extensive archives, with another lost album from the '70s set to see release on Valentine's Day. Oceanside Countryside will arrive through his Analog Original Series via Warner/Reprise.

Oceanside Countryside was recorded from May to December of 1977, before the 1978 release of Comes a Time. Three of the songs ("Goin' Back," "Human Highway" and "Field of Opportunity") appear on both projects.

Oceanside Countryside shares a name with a disc from Neil Young Archives Volume III: 1976–1987, although the tracklist is different, as are some of the versions of the songs. This new vinyl release restores the original planned tracklist, as well as the original mixes from the time of recording. It's split into two halves: the solo Oceanside (recorded in Florida) and the full-band Countryside (recorded in Nashville).

Young said in a statement, "This Analog Original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased. These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends, Ben Keith, Joe Osborn, Karl T. Himmel, and Rufus Thibodeaux at Crazy Mama's in Nashville on Countryside. I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording, recorded by Tim Mulligan, as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then."

Oceanside Countryside:

Oceanside:

A1. Sail Away

A2. Lost In Space

A3. Captain Kennedy

A4. Goin' Back

A5. Human Highway

Countryside:

B1. Field of Opportunity

B2. Dance Dance Dance

B3. The Old Homestead

B4. It Might Have Been

B5. Pocahontas