Following last month's release of "big change," his first song with new band the chrome hearts, Neil Young has confirmed the globetrotting continuation of his Love Earth Tour — originally backed by Crazy Horse, which fell victim to cancellations last July — with the new group consisting of guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony Logerfo and organist Spooner Oldham. The newly announced shows include a pair of Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver this summer.

Young and co. will hit the road starting overseas in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 18. After making the rounds in Europe, they'll return to North America starting in Charlotte, NC, on August 10. The first Canadian concert comes shortly thereafter, with the singer-songwriter's return to Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 17.

From there, Young and the band will weave their way through the US ahead of returning to Canadian soil for a September 6 performance at Vancouver's Deer Lake Park. As of right now, the tour is set to wrap up on September 15 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (February 28), following presales on Thursday (February 27) at 10 a.m. local time in select markets. See the full itinerary below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

neil young and the chrome hearts 2025 Tour Dates:

06/18 Rättvik, Sweden - Dalhalla

06/20 Bergen, Norway - Bergenhus Fortress

06/22 Copenhagen, Denmark - Tiøren

06/26 Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle

06/30 Brussels, Belgium - Brussels Palace Open ir, Palace Square

07/01 Groningen, Netherlands - Drafbaan Stedpark

07/03 Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

07/04 Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

07/08 Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

08/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

08/13 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/15 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/17 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/21 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

08/23 New York, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach

08/24 Bethel, NY - Bethel Center for the Arts

08/27 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/01 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

09/05 George, WA - The Gorge

09/06 Vancouver, BC - Deer Lake Park

09/10 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/12 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

09/15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl