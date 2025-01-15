Music PEI's annual celebration of local music Music PEI Week is returning this spring for another year of programming. Running from March 4 to 8 across multiple venues on the island, Music PEI Week will host events across the five-day festival, including shows featuring this year's Music PEI Award nominees and other guests.

Events will kick off with Grooves at the Guild on March 4, which includes performances from Richard Wood, Lefunk, Bettii, Gizmo and Pearly Gates. Other events that will take place during the festival include Out Loud Sessions on March 5, Happy Hour music Trivia on March 6 and the SOCAN Songwriter Concert on March 6. The festival will conclude with the 24th Music PEI Awards Gala on March 8.

Additional performers include Dazey, Carlie Howell, Noah Malcom, Inn Echo, Joce Reyome, Shane Pendergast and more.

Check out the full week of programming on Music PEI's website. Tickets, including festival passes and individual tickets, are available now on Music PEI's website and Locarius, PEI's locally owned ticketing platform.