E-Prime — the Montreal-based project of siblings Jaclyn and Trevor Blumas (formerly of Doomsquad) — have announced their debut EP, which they're previewing today with a cover of Big Country's eponymous 1983 punk anthem.

Dry Throats & Sunburns arrives October 11 through SSURROUNDSS / Scenic Route. Its title was inspired by Flea's 1999 Woodstock performance with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the seven-track collection includes a song titled "Flea at Woodstock '99." Sonically, the EP is said to merge "'80s pop, R&B and synth-heavy house," according to the Bandcamp description.

"The lyrics in this song are so special, and singing them onstage each night has become a grounding experience," the pair said of their rendition of "In a Big Country" in a statement. "It's a reminder to sing about what matters — difficult yet loving relationships mixed into the fragile beauty of life."

Give E-Prime's vibey, big-drummed version of the song — which they originally discovered via a VHS snowboard video — a listen below. There, you can also find the EP tracklist details.



Dry Throats & Sunburns:

1. Ride with You

2. Somebody Else

3. Big Country

4. @TayandYou

5. I Admit I'm Happy

6. Obsidian Dub

7. Flea at Woodstock '99

Pre-order Dry Throats & Sunburns.