Mereba has announced her first album since 2019. The artist will share The Breeze Grew a Fire on February 14 via Secretly Canadian.

The 13-track The Breeze Grew a Fire follows Mereba's 2019 full-length debut The Jungle Is the Only Way Out, which arrived via Interscope. The new LP is her first release since 2021 EP Azeb.

Mereba shared of The Breeze Grew a Fire, "For this [album], it went back to me being on my own for the creation of a lot of the songs, and it was really important for me at this time of life because I was a little disconnected from the world, and from who I was. So I was trying to find my way back to myself first. What do I like? What do I want to hear? What do I want to say to people now?"

Opener "Counterfeit" arrives alongside the album announcement, and you can hear its featherlight groove alongside a music video below. Directed by Courtney Sophia Yates, the clip sees Mereba tailed through the neighbourhood by a doppelgänger while out for a walk.

Earlier this year, Mereba appeared on an EP from Baby Rose and BADBADNOTGOOD.



The Breeze Grew a Fire:

1. Counterfeit

2. Ever Needed

3. Phone Me

4. White Doves

5. Breeze Grew Fire

6. Out of the Blue

7. Starlight (My Baby)

8. Meteorite

9. Hawk

10. Wild Sky

11. Spirit Guiding

12. Heart of a Child

13. Sanctuary